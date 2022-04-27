Ajay Devgn on Kiccha Sudeep's 'Hindi statement': Why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them?

Recently, South star Kiccha Sudeep had kicked off the national language debate once again when he spoke about the raging success of KGF: Chapter 2. He had said at the launch event of a film that 'Hindi is no more a national language.' Now, reacting to this statement, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has expressed his views in a tweet and has asked Sudeep a question. In a tweet, where Ajay tagged Sudeep, the Runway 34 actor asked that if Hindi is no more a national language, then why are films of his mother tongue dubbed in Hindi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay wrote, " @KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man." Ajay tweeted this in Hindi in reaction to Kiccha Sudeep's statement wherein the actor said that 'Hindi is no more a national language.'

Have a look at Ajay's tweet:

At the film launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Kannada star Sudeep had said that Bollywood are doing pan-India films today. He further had added at the event, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere." The statement by Vikrant Rona star evoked strong reactions on social media from netizens and now, Ajay Devgn also has shared his take on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy with the promotions of his film Runway 34. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the head. It is all set to release on April 29, 2022.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives an update on superhero film with YRF, Unsung Warrior Franchise & Son of Sardaar 2