Ajay Devgn kicks off Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh; announces film's release date

Amitabh Bachchan and are set to reunite after many years as the latter kicks off his directorial venture today. For the unversed, Ajay will be directing Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday. After memorable cinematic outings together in Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha, Big B and Ajay Devgn will begin shooting for Mayday from today in Hyderabad. Ajay even took to Twitter to share a glimpse as he shared a picture of the clapper board mentioning the shot details.

Sharing the photo, Ajay Devgn also announced that the film will be completed in a start-to-finish schedule as well as the release date. With shooting set to be completed over the next few weeks, Mayday will be releasing on 29 April, 2022.

Ajay Devgn's tweet read, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022. @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat."

A source earlier had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role."

Speaking about shooting in Covid times, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, "They will be shooting nonstop till January-end. Rakul will join the shoot from mid-December and the entire team will be stationed together in Hyderabad in a bio-bubble."

