Ajay Devgn to kickstart shooting for Neeraj Pandey's historical drama Chanakya; Details Inside

Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Chanakya in the film. This will be the first time Neeraj Pandey will be collaborating with Ajay.

has kickstarted 2020 on a great note with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring Kajol and . The actor who is soaring high on the success of his film recently celebrated his 22nd Anniversary with Kajol on February 24th. Ajay has been grabbing headlines for his role in S S Rajamouli's RRR. As per reports, when the film’s producer DVV Danayya offered to pay Ajay his full remuneration, Ajay refused to take it. Reports also state that Ajay refused to take the money and stated that he agreed to act in the film only for his friendship with Rajamouli.

Talking about his other film Chanakya, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey told PTI that the film is going on floors in October. Right now they are working hard on the project. He doesn't have any expectations before starting a project as he believes in doing their best. That's what the focus will be even with this film. He added, "It is an out and out period film. This will be new for me. We are going back to the Mauryan era, in ancient India. I hope it's exciting and interesting for the audience. Work is on in full swing, we are right now prepping for it."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Not Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn to star in Kaithi remake)

This will be the first time Neeraj will be collaborating with Ajay for a project. He has directed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Aiyaary and much more. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Chanakya in the movie. The movie is said to be a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta, Chanakya. He is widely credited for having played an important role in the establishment of the Maurya Empire.

Credits :India Today

Read More