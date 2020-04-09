Ajay Devgn lauds Mumbai Police for their service during COVID 19 lockdown; Gets a filmy response in return

Ajay Devgn has recently praised the Mumbai Police for their tireless duties amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They give him a filmy response in return which is sure to win anyone's hearts. Check out their tweets.

Many unsung heroes in the country have been struggling hard to curb the situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis. The police officials who have been doing their duties tirelessly also happen to be among such selfless warriors who truly deserve everyone’s praise. has recently shared a tweet lauding Mumbai Police for keeping up with their responsibilities during the lockdown period imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak. He has also shared a video along with the same post.

Mumbai Police has now given an amazingly witty reply to the superstar’s tweet which is unmissable. They have sent a message to everyone through this particular tweet by referring to some of the films of the actor. Here’s how the tweet reads, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Police will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s tweet below:

Check out Mumbai Police’s response to his tweet below:

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

As we all know, Ajay Devgn has portrayed the role of a cop in multiple movies that include Gangaajal and Singham. On the work front, the actor had a stellar start this year with his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior being declared a blockbuster hit. He has a whole lot of movies lined up as of now that include The Big Bull, Chhalaang, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Thank God and Maidaan. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of the movie Kaithi.

Credits :Twitter

