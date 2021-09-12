Ajay Devgn leaves for Maldives to shoot Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls has enthralled netizens as well as movie buffs as several actors have gone into the wild with the adventurer. Now, after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, is all set to shoot for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. For the unversed, the show sees the host and his guest set out deep into the forests and puts their survival skills to the test.

Ajay Devgn will reportedly be shooting his wilderness episode with Bear Grylls in the tropical and exotic location of Maldives. The actor left Mumbai for the shoot on Sunday. He will now head to Maldives where he will shoot the thrilling episode. We wonder if the actor and Bear Grylls will tread the waters of the Maldives.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's photo while leaving Mumbai:

Apart from actors, Bear Grylls has also shot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The special episode was titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi in 2019.

As for Ajay Devgn, the actor seems to have taken out time from his hectic schedule with Bear Grylls. The actor was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He is currently working on multiple projects like RRR, Maidaan and Mayday which he is directing. Ajay Devgn will also be making his debut in the web space.

