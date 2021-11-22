Ajay Devgn looks back on 30 years in showbiz: One terrific journey in which I made countless mistakes.

Ajay Devgn is the proven box office king. Be it Singham, Golmaal or Tanhaji, the actor has delivered some massive hits at the domestic box office in the last decade or so. The actor, who began his journey back in 1991, reminisced the good old days in a recent interview.

Calling it a terrific journey, Ajay Devgn remarked how he learned along the way while making mistakes. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn said, "I look back at the last three decades as one terrific journey; a journey in which I have made countless mistakes and struck innumerable home runs. Either way, I am happy."

Revealing how his journey started in the film industry, "Frankly, it was my father’s (Veeru Devgan) dream to launch me as an actor. I was just required to focus on realising his dream. Whether I would be successful or not is a thought I didn’t toy with at that stage. I just did what I was told. No one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves. You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward."

The Singham actor also looked back on his debut film. "When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it did, I was catapulted to stardom. Every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for stardom. God, my parents’ blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans gave me the adulation a star receives," Ajay Devgn said. He acknowledged that surviving for three decades wasn't an easy task and needs "constant evolving".

When asked if he remembered anything in particular about his debut film, Ajay Devgn said, "Some of my memories on set are sharp, some are hazy. Kuku Kohli, my director set out to make a volatile love-story with two newcomers — Madhoo Shah and me."

He added, "I had to just play my part. I was raw and I was totally consumed by delivering the kind of action, my father wanted. Believe me, he didn’t make it easy for me. Instead, he made it tougher because he believed I could do it."

