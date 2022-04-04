Ajay Devgn looks cool in striped shirt, Rakul Preet Singh slays in white at Runway 34 promotions; PICS

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have been creating a wave in the industry courtesy of their upcoming movie Runway 34. Helmed by Ajay himself, Runway 34 is a thriller drama that happens to be inspired by true incidents. Of late, the makers have shared an intriguing trailer of the movie which had left the audience thrilled. In fact, the posters and songs of Runway 34 have also added to the fan’s excitement for the movie. Interestingly, Ajay and Rakul are also making the headlines as they are busy promoting the movie in the city.

In the pics, Ajay was seen exuding charm in a blue coloured striped shirt that he had paired with denims. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor had completed his look with stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Rakul Preet looked radiant in her white stylish top with full sleeves. She had paired it with a matching skirt with a side slit. Rakul completed her look with a high bun and shimmery silver heels. Clearly, Ajay and Rakul were winning hearts with their style statements during the promotions.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Runway 34, the movie will mark Ajay’s second collaboration with Rakul. They were last seen in the 2019 release De De Pyaar De. Apart from Ajay and Rakul, Runway 34 will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the lead. Runway 34 is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2.

