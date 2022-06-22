Just yesterday, Ajay Devgn made one of the best announcements ever. After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers will soon be back with the thrilling sequel. On Tuesday, Drishyam's lead cast had an important announcement to make. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who helmed Drishyam, announced that Drishyam 2 is all set to release in November. Now, just a few hours ago, Ajay shared a smart post, hinting at the start of Drishyam 2’s shooting.

In the picture, Ajay looked quite dapper and smart as he roamed the English streets of London. He sported a black sweatshirt with blue jeans and completed the look with shades. The aesthetic scenery behind him amazed us. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Roaming the London streets before hitting the sets in Hyderabad.” Of course, the picture went viral within minutes as fans poured in their love and complement for their favourite actor. One fan hilariously wrote, “Ajay Devgn looks super stylish as he roams London streets; Fan asks 'Sir Singham 3 kab aa raha hai?’”

Check Ajay Devgn's post:

Meanwhile coming back to Drishyam 2, making the announcement, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.

The thriller also features an eclectic cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team has been shooting for the film for quite some time and filming will be wrapped today in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn & Tabu are back with Drishyam 2; Thriller sequel set to release on 18 November 2022