Ajay Devgn makes a stylish airport entry as he jets off to Delhi to promote Runway 34; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Ajay Devgn ever since his movie Runway 34 has been announced. Since the trailer launch fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. Well, the movie is just a couple of weeks away from its release and Ajay is starting his promotional spree. Today he was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport as he was reportedly flying for the 2nd trailer launch of his film to Delhi.

In the pictures, we can see Ajay Devgn stepping out of his car as he posed for the media. He can be seen wearing a grey coloured shirt over dark blue denim that he paired with black shoes. He looked dapper in his grown beard and moustache look and also wore sunglasses. Usually, Rakul Preet Singh accompanies the actor on the promotional spree but this time she was not with him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were seen together in the 2019 romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu in the lead. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29. To note, this movie will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

