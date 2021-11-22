Ajay Devgn marks 30 years in cinema with a fun video; Says 'he's just warming up'

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide star today. The actor, who began his journey back in 1991, clocks 30 years in show business today. To mark the occasion, Ajay Devn took to social media to repost a video that features him celebrating the special day. Well, not a celebration in literal terms, but in his own style.

In the video, featuring Ajay and his team member, the Singham star can be seen working out in his vanity van. One of his team member approaches him and wishes him. Dishing out his swag, Ajay Devgn in his true style pats him on the shoulder and says, "I'm just warming up." He then goes on to add, "Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Sharing the video, Ajay Devgn captioned it, "My team made me repost this. But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Celebrating the 30-year milestone, Ajay Devgn's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar also wished him. He wrote, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn , and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!"

Ajay Devgn was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which featured Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. He also announced Singham 3 recently as part of Shetty's cop universe.

