Ajay Devgn mourns death of his pet Coco with an emotional note: Miss you deeply and for always

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his next release Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has been sharing a lot of updates from the film. The family entertainer is releasing next month on October 24. The trailer is already out and it has received a lot of love from the fans. Amid this, the actor, today, mourned the loss of his pet dog Coco. He has also shared an emotional note on his social handle.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “I’m sad to have lost my pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you deeply and for always." The actor seems to have been deeply affected by the passing away of his pet dog. He shared the same news on his Twitter handle as well. The actor is a pet lover and quite often shares pictures with it. Coming back to his work, Ajay was last seen in Runway 34 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.