Ajay Devgn mourns loss of his Singham co-star Ravindra Berde; calls him 'timeless performer’

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Bollywood veteran Ravindra Berde was an actor who was associated with the Indian film industry for decades. He entertained the audience with his performance in movies like Nayak: The Real Hero, and Singham. But sadly, the actor left us for his heavenly abode at the age of 78. His co-star Ajay Devgn mourned the demise of his co-star on social media.

Ajay Devgn mourns the loss of his Singham co-star Ravindra Berde

Actor Ajay Devgn shared screen space with seasoned actor Ravindra Berde in the action movie Singham. As he died following a battle against throat cancer, Devgn took to social media and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor penned, “Absolutely saddened to hear about Ravindra Berde Ji's passing this morning. Truly a timeless performer. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his entire family, may his soul rest in peace.”

Take a look:

