Ajay Devgn on Nysa and Yug being trolled: Initially it was difficult but now the kids also know what it is

Ajay Devgn opens up on his kids Nysa and Yug being trolled on social media. Read on to know what the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has to say about it.

is all geared up for the release of his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is also special because the actor will be collaborating after 11 years with his wife and actress Kajol onscreen. He will also be uniting with after Omkara. Ajay has been busy promoting his film with Kajol in full spree. Recently, Ajay had opened up that he is not comfortable with Yug and Nysa being snapped by the shutterbugs but he can’t do anything about it. So his children, Kajol and he himself choose to ignore it because one can’t fight these things.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Ajay spoke about his kids being trolled on social media. Ajay Devgn said that he thinks initially it was a little difficult but now the kids also know what it is, they have understood, Ajay and Kajol have understood. They ignore it as much as possible. Last year, when Ajay's father Veeru Devgn had passed away, Nysa was spotted visiting a salon after her grandfather passed away. The 16-year-old was being trolled for doing so. On this Ajay said to Zoom that trolls really don’t know what’s going on. He further said, "I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, the second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is."

He further revealed, "I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. I told her, ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this’. She said ‘I don’t want to go’. I told her, ‘you please go, there will be a change of mood. We are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out for half an hour’. She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she’s come back howling again. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out everywhere.”

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut the movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020.

