Ajay Devgn opens up about 'larger-than-life' element in films like RRR: It creates a strong connection

Ajay Devgn is a name synonym for action movies. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Drishyam, Singham Returns, Golmaal, Raid, and many others. Now, he is all set to entertain his audience with his upcoming movie Runway 34, which marks his second collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the key role. Recently, in an interview, Ajay opened up about the ‘larger-than-life’ element present in South movies such as RRR and Pushpa and how it is one of the contributors to making these movies grand successes.

In an interview with ETimes, Ajay Devgn was asked if heroism and larger-than-life characters are the secret behind the huge success of movies such as KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa. To this, Ajay’s detailed and thoughtful answer impressed us immensely. He said that while it may seem like that currently, even Bollywood filmmakers use that approach. The key thing with such characters is getting it right. He added that he believed these pan-India movies got it right. “The common man always connects more with a character that has similar, humble origins as him, but he behaves in a larger-than-life manner. That creates a strong connection with the audience,” Ajay said.

Then, he drew a parallel with movies from the 70s, 80s and 90s. He expressed that all the Superhit movies and even Big B became what he became thanks to all those films with a larger-than-life hero. Then, taking the comparison to his own movie, Singham, he said it connected with kids and women. He confessed that he was surprised as he didn’t think it would connect with women and children. However, when the first movie came out, a lot of women approached them and told them that they wanted their men to be like Singham, Ajay revealed. He concluded the answer by saying that the connection has always been there.

