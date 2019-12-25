Ajay Devgn OPENS UP on daughter Nysa being trolled for visiting salon post grandfather's death

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was trolled left right and center when she was spotted stepping out of a local salon by the shutterbugs hours after her grandfather had passed away.

He said, “They (trolls) really don’t know what’s going on. I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, the second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don’t want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out. She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour."

" I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlor and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlor’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she’s come back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already."

Check out Ajay and kids' picture right below.

He added how celebs are clicked everywhere and the comments harm children. He asked what kids have done wrong and how poeo[le simply judge them. On the work front, Ajay is on a promotional spree as his movie is all set to release on January 10. He is playing the role of a brave warrior Tanhaji Malasure.

