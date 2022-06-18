Ajay Devgn opens up on Nysa-Yug's early exposure to social media; Reveals Kajol & he want them to be grounded

Being a celebrity in India is not a cakewalk as celebs are under continuous media scrutiny. Not just actors but the star kids also tend to make the headlines every time they step out in the city. In fact, with the popularity of social media, star kids are exposed to the limelight more frequently. And now, Ajay Devgn, who believes in having a friendly approach in parenting, has opened up about his kids Nysa and Yug’s early exposure and said that it is not possible to escape social media these days.

“When times change, you can do nothing. Social media is the order of the day. There is no escaping it. Why should it be any different for my kids?,” Ajay was quoted saying to Hindustan Times. Interestingly, the De De Pyaar De actor is a hands on father and ahead of father’s day, he got candid about his parenting style and said that parenting is a full time passion. “The way the world is evolving, “strictness” per se, has no place in parenting,” he added. Ajay also emphasised that it is important to instil good values in the kids.

Furthermore, the Golmaal actor revealed that he talks a lot to Nysa and Yug, teaches them about right or wrong and allows them to imbibe things. Ajay asserted that while he and Kajol are grounded as celebs, he wants Nysa and Yug to be grounded as well. “They make mistakes, of course, they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations,” he explained.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in India Kumar’s next Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year and will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.