Ajay Devgn pays for all the oxygen cylinders and ventilators at a new hospital for COVID 19 patients

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-North said that Ajay Devgn had quietly paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators for a new 200-bed hospital in Dharavi built for COVID-19 patients.

After praising Sonu Sood arranging buses to send thousands of migrants back home from Mumbai, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror has paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators for a new 200-bed hospital in Dharavi. The contribution has been made through his production house, Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF). Not only this, but the officials had said that Devgn had also provided ration kits to 700 families of Dharavi. This hospital which will serve as a COVID-19 centre to treat the patients has been constructed on an unused 4,000-sqm plot belonging to the MMRDA. This plot was actually reserved for Maharashtra Nature Park.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North said that as work began Ajay had quietly approached to the civic officials and was ready to offer help. He further said that they had told him they needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators and the actor readily agreed to pay for them. Dighavkar added that there are toilets and separate cubicles for each patient. They have an institutional quarantine centre at Maharashtra Nature Park across the road. They also have an isolation centre at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex nearby. With this hospital, they will now have an end-to-end solution for Dharavi.

(Also Read: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer's football set has been DISMANTLED despite 30 days of shoot left)

Since we all know Dharavi has become the main hub of COVID 19 in Mumbai and BMC starting this hospital is the right thing that has been done. It took them 15 days to make this hospital.

Meanwhile, recently, Sonu Sood had tweeted, "If you are in Mumbai and want to go home, please call on this number. And tell us - How many of your are there? What's your current location? And where do you want to go? Me and my team will try to help as much as possible." Applauding his gesture, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

Sonu was humbled with Ajay's words and replied saying, "Thank you so much bhai. Words from you give me more power and encourages me to work harder on reuniting them with their loved one Love u loads."

On the work front, the superstar has a lot of projects in his kitty. Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in a full-fledged role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Chanakya. He will also be seen in a small role in RRR. Not only this but Ajay will also be producing films like The Big Bull and Chhalaang.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×