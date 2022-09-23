Ajay Devgn pens a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law Tanuja on her birthday; PIC

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and ever since, he has been a part of more than 100 films in 30 years. He is also considered one of the most commercially successful actors in the film industry. Today, on the occasion of his mother-in-law and veteran actress Tanuja's birthday, Ajay took to his social media handle and penned a sweet wish for her.

Ajay shared a picture of Tanuja on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a special video that featured clips from Tanuja's films over the years on her Instagram handle. "She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us," the actress wrote.