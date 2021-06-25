Ajay Devgn remembers dad Veeru Devgn on his birth anniversary: I miss you everyday

On the senior director’s birth anniversary, his son Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note. Take a look.

On May 27, 2019, Veeru Devgan left for his heavenly abode at the age of 85. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest after experiencing breathing difficulty. He was among the renowned names in the Bollywood industry. He worked in over 80 action films after making his debut with Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. In 1999, he directed Hindustan Ki Kasam which starred , Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. After his demise, social media was flooded with fans and people from the industry paying their condolences.

On the senior director’s birth anniversary, his son Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note. The actor penned an emotional message for his father on his Twitter handle. He expressed how much he misses his father on his birth anniversary and shared a monochrome portrait photo in his heartfelt note. Along with the picture, the actor tweeted, “I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since.”

I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since. pic.twitter.com/EVEMnwOUnH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn has quite a few films lined up. The actor would be seen in Maidaan, inspired by football coach Syed Abdul Rahim’s life story. Besides this, he will make a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi which also stars , , , and Anupam Kher. The star is also prepping for the release of the upcoming films RRR, MayDay, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Thank God.

