Ajay Devgn pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Dilip Kumar: You’ve always been my steady source of inspiration

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 98th birthday. Fans and celebs are pouring in birthday wishes for the veteran actor on social media. Now, took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt birthday note for the megastar. Along with the note, Ajay has shared an unseen throwback picture of him along with the birthday boy. The Singham actor has also mentioned in his note that Dilip Kumar has always been his ‘steady source of inspiration’.

While sharing the throwback picture, Ajay wrote, “Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always.” Soon after Ajay shared the post, many started pouring in birthday wishes for the veteran actor in the comments section. However, yesterday, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu confirmed that there will be no big celebration this year as his brothers Aslam and Ehsan Khan passed away due to the Covid 19.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for Dilip Kumar here:

Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always pic.twitter.com/7SrszBhBtw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 11, 2020

Talking about Dilip Kumar’s health, Saira Banu said, “Dilip sahab is fine. He has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. We are trying to cope the best we can.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, for the first time, Ajay Devgn has collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for an upcoming film titled Mayday, which will reportedly go on the floors soon. The film will be directed by Ajay Devgn himself. Apart from Ajay and Amitabh, Rakul Preet Singh is also a part of the film. Ajay also has Maidaan in the pipeline.

