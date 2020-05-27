Ajay Devgn pens a note to father Veeru Devgan on his death anniversary and reminisces him with rare photos

Ajay Devgn took to social media to remember his late father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary. The actor went down the memory lane with a video of rare memories of his father.

Last year, on May 27, well-known action director of Bollywood and father of , Veeru Devgan left for his heavenly abode at the age of 85. The Senior action director was among the renowned names in the industry and his demise left the entire fraternity in a state of grief. For Ajay and his family, it was a moment of immense grief. Today, on Veeru Devgan’s death anniversary, Ajay remembered his late father and penned an emotional note to him on social media.

Taking to social media, Ajay penned his heart out and remembered his father on his death anniversary. Not just this, Ajay shared glimpses of rare photos with late Veeru Devgan in the form of a video and relived those moments. In the rare photos, Ajay is seen posing with his late father and celebrated action director of Bollywood, Veeru Devgan. In his note, Ajay mentioned that he feels that his dad is watching over him and that his presence is reassuring.

Also Read|Sonu Sood launches helpline to send migrants home, Ajay Devgn is all praise as he calls it 'exemplary'

Ajay wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.” The note evoked emotional responses from fans and even Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Ajay’s ode to his late father.

Here’s Ajay Devgn’s post remembering late Veeru Devgan:

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan was a celebrated action director in Bollywood and worked with many superstars in his time. He began his career in Bollywood with Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and went on to work in over 80 films as an action choreographer. Not just this, he even turned filmmaker in 1999 and directed Hindustan Ki Kasam with Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen and Amitabh Bachchan. His demise left the entire Bollywood fraternity in a state of shock and grief.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×