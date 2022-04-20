Ajay Devgn pens a special note on Nysa Devgan’s birthday; Says ‘Privileged to have you’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, their princess Nysa Devgan is turning a year older today. In fact, the social media is already abuzz with birthday wishes for Nysa. Amid this, Ajay Devgn took the social media by storm as he shared a beautiful post for his darling daughter to send some birthday love to her and wrote about how blessed he feels to have Nysa in his life.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay shared a pic of the birthday girl wherein she looked stunning in her black full sleeves top. In the caption, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you” along with a hug emoticon. Soon, Ajay’s fans took to the comment section to wish Nysa on her special day. For the uninitiated, Ajay is quite close to Nysa and even stated that his daughter and son Yug keep him updated about the latest trends in the digital space.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post for Nysa Devgn’s birthday:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller drama Runway 34. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in the lead, the movie is said to be inspired by true events. Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens on April 29 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

Also Read: Nysa Devgan smiles for mirror selfie; Fans compare her looks with mom Kajol