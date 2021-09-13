Ajay Devgn pens a sweet birthday note for son Yug: Happy times mean just being around you

has always been a family man and he has proved it time and again. The actor never misses a chance to spend quality time with his family and his kids (daughter Nysa and son Yug) always tops his priority list. And while Ajay and Kajol’s prince Yug has turned a year older today, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star made sure to shower some birthday love on him with an adorable post and shared a beautiful picture of him.

The pic featured Yug sleeping on a net over a pool. In the caption, Ajay spoke about how he has happy moments in his life just having Yug in it. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out”. On the other hand, Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a beautiful post on Yug’s birthday and shared pics showering kisses on her nephew. She wrote, “Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart! @kajol can’t believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn”.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn and Tanishaa Mukerji’s post:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with , Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Amit Sharma directorial Maidaan which happens to be a biographical sports film. Besides, he is also working on his directorial Mayday which is a thriller drama and also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

