Ajay Devgn poses with his Runway 34 ladies Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh & Angira Dhar at trailer launch

The much-awaited trailer of Runway 34 has been released today and as expected it has created a lot of hype. The trailer has received mixed reviews and we bet fans are excited to watch the movie now. Well, Ajay Devgn stepped his stylish foot forward as he arrived for the trailer launch in the city today. He was accompanied by the ladies of the film Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh & Angira Dhar who looked stunning.

In the pictures, you can see Ajay Devgn wearing a sky blue suit that he paired with a white turtle neck tee. Ajay looked dapper as he completed his look with geeky glasses. Rakul Preet Singh wore purple pants that she paired with a colourful blazer with abstract print. Aakanksha Singh stunned in a black co-ord set and Angira Dhar wore a white crop top with a skirt that had a slit in the front. Even Rohit Shetty graced the event in all-black attire.

Take a look:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had opened up about Runway 34 and called it an emotional, high-octane thriller. The movie will mark the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor's second collaboration with Rakul after De De Pyaar De. To note, Runway 34 is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Heropanti 2.

