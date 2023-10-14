Ajay Devgn presents Prosenjit Chatterjee's Dawshom Awbotaar on Mahalaya: 'Original Bengali Cop Universe'

Ajay Devgn is easily one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. In his long and successful career, the actor has been a part of several acclaimed and successful films. He also occasionally gives shoutouts to certain projects. Recently, the Singham actor announced that he is presenting a Bengali film titled Dawshom Awbotaar.

Ajay Devgn presents Dawshom Awbotaar

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya (the beginning of Durga Puja), Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to give a shoutout to a Bengali film. Titled Dawshom Awbotaar, the film stars Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead and it will be released theatrically on October 19th. Devgn wrote: Shubho Mahalaya! Presenting #DawshomAwbotaar, the original Bengali Cop Universe! Best wishes from #Singham to #Probir. In cinemas 19th October. @prosenstar @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial @srijitmukherji @senguptajisshu @jaya.ahsan @officialjiostudios @svfsocial"

The film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jisshuu Sengupta and Java Ahsan and is directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Devgn was last seen in the action thriller film Bholaa which was also produced and directed by him. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film ended up becoming a box-office success. He recently announced the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which is a part of the cop universe and the third installment in the Singham franchise. While Ajay will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, the film will also reportedly have cameo appearances from Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, he is also doing a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and the long-delayed sports drama film Maidaan. As a producer, he recently backed the web series The Trial which starred Kajol as a lawyer.

On National Cinema Day, which was yesterday, Devgn took to social media to share a video of him from a screening of Bholaa. The actor can be seen thanking his fans as they cheer for him in large numbers inside the theatre.

