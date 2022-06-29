Ajay Devgn is a proud husband as Kajol gets invited to be a part of Oscars panel; Congratulates other invitees

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two may not be that active on social media but never fail in expressing their love and cheering for each other's achievements. Well, today Ajay took to his Twitter handle to cheer for his wife Kajol’s one of the biggest achievements. The actress has been invited to be a part of the Oscars panel and the Singham actor is feeling extremely proud and ecstatic.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees.” For the unversed, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 28 invited several actors including Kajol to be members of an Oscar panel comprising 397 eminent movie personalities. They are among 53 invitees from outside the US. Deadline.com reported that the 2022 invitees include 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners and that 44 per cent of them were women while 37 per cent were from underrepresented communities.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s tweet:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was in the headlines recently after his movie Drishyam 2 was announced. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama, and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination. The thriller also features an eclectic cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team has been shooting for the film for quite some time and filming will be wrapped today in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Kajol is working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. It is reportedly centred around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

