Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika’s untitled supernatural thriller to release on THIS date

The powerhouse trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika is all set to send goosebumps down your spine in theatres next year. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the untitled edge-of-the-seat supernatural thriller is going to have its theatrical release on 8th March 2024 and promises to redefine the genre. The film will also mark the Hindi film debut of the young actress, Janki Bodiwala.

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. it is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to announce the film, and wrote, “Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of myself, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024!” Soon after Ajay announced the movie, fans expressed their excitement and dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. Check out the post below!

This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be sharing screen space. In June this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller with Kumar Mangat is titled Black Magic. We reported that Jio Cinema has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of 3 Ajay Devgn films – Black Magic, Raid 2 and Drishyam 3. Black Magic went on floors in June.

A source close to the development informed us, "While Black Magic is a supernatural thriller based on Gujarati film Vash, which will be shot at varied locations over a period of 40 days, Raid 2 is presently in the scripting stage. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who at present is trying to workout the screenplay for this dramatic thriller. It is expected to go on floors in Summer of 2024."

