Ajay Devgn & Rakul's special screening of Runway 34 for airline staff, Tiger Shroff promotes Heropanti 2; PICS

It is April 29th today and finally, that day has come when fans will witness two big Bollywood movies in the theatres. The first one is Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 and the other one is Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2. The stars are not leaving any stones unturned to promote their films and today too we saw Tiger interacting with the fans just ahead of screening and on the other hand, Ajay and Rakul too visited a theatre.

In the pictures, we can see Ajay Devgn wearing a black and white striped shirt over dark blue denim. The actor wore black sunglasses and his swag mode on. With him stood the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh who wore an animal print halter neck top that she paired with white trousers and beige heels. Both looked lovely and stylish. Tiger Shroff on the other hand was spotted in an all-white attire. He waved at the audience and even came ahead to shake hands with them. The fans went crazy to see their favourite star right in front of them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff has a lot of exciting projects. He has Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar for which everyone is quite excited. Talking about Runway 34, it is inspired by true events. It is a story based on a Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015. In the film, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet will be playing the role of co-pilot while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant.

