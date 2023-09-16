Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty start filming Singham Again; Akshay Kumar says THIS

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is one of the most popular and commercially successful franchises in Bollywood. It started out with Ajay Devgn's Singham in 2011, followed by Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba in 2018 and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. All these films are interconnected through their leading characters.

Singham Again goes on the floor

Today on September 16th, Singham Again (which is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe) went on the floor. Ajay took to Twitter to share pictures from the set where he is accompanied by Ranveer and Rohit as they perform pooja before the shoot. The actor wrote, "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again! #RohitShetty #SinghamAgain"

Rohit Shetty, the man behind the series, also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture. He wrote, "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...

12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!"

Singh, who played the role of Sanghram Bhalerao in Simmba, also shared his excitement in reprising his role in Singham Again. He wrote, "शुभारंभ ! All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty."

Meanwhile, Kumar could not join the team of Singham Again as he is out of India. However, he tweeted about the shooting and wrote: "Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal"

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh work front

Apart from Singham Again, Ajay will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Vash remake as well as Maidaan. Akshay, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj. It will hit the theatres on October 6. Meanwhile, Ranveer has been cast as the titular criminal in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

