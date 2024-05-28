Ajay Devgn reacts to wifey Kajol’s Maharagni teaser in full Singham style; see HERE

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are two of the biggest stars and definitely one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two never miss a chance to turn cheerleaders for each other.

Well today, the actress took the internet by storm with her never-before-seen avatar in her upcoming movie Maharagni’s teaser. Reacting to this teaser, the Singham star shared it on his social media handle with the perfect caption.

Ajay Devgn’s reaction to Maharagni

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of Maharagni. In the teaser, we can see Kajol in a never-seen-before avatar. The actress can be seen doing stunts. Charan Tej Uppalapati directs the film, which also stars Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.

Sharing this video, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Aali re aali Maharagni aali” in true Singham style. Even sister Tanisha commented below the post and wrote, “Fab @kajol can’t stop replaying it ! Wanna see moreeeee!

Check it out:

With this film, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting on screen after 27 years, and it surely marks a special occasion for fans. Furthermore, the upcoming movie is also set to be a pan-India release with the makers planning to release it in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Kajol’s work front

Besides the upcoming movie Maharagni, Kajol is also set to share the screen with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for their film Sarzameen. The film directed by Kayoze Irani is said to be a fulfilling drama movie and would also mark the debut venture of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn has a lot of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Singham Again which is yet another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He recently wrapped up the much-awaited film in Kashmir. Besides Ajay Devgn, Singham Again will also star Arjun Kapoor in a key role, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

Apart from this, he has De De Pyaar De 2 and reportedly Ajay will be seen in a face-off with R Madhavan.

