Ajay Devgn recalls he and Kajol did similar scenes in different movies: ‘She beat me to it’
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday shared two similar scenes from Kajol's movie Tribhanga and his movie Runway 34 and here is what he has to say.
Popular Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol exude major couple goals. Often, the duo engages in a fun-banter on social media that leaves their fans encaptivated. For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999 after dating each other for four years. The couple is blessed with two kids together- Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. In a recent fun banter between the married couple, Ajay shared a glimpse wherein he and his wifey enact similar scenes in different movies. And this is what Devgn said.
Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn on Friday shared two similar scenes from Kajol's movie Tribhanga and his movie Runway 34.
In the post, we can see that the first video from Tribhanga depicts Kajol holding a pack of cigarettes in her hand. A nurse walks in and tells Kajol that smoking is not allowed inside the premises. Getting furious on hearing this, Kajol replies, “Jali hai kya? (Have I lit the cigarette?)”.
In a similar scene, in the second half of the collage, Ajay can be seen washing his hand with a cigarette in his mouth. A person, who is present in the washroom, immediately quipped by saying “No smoking here.” Ajay, in a stylish tone, replies, “Jalaya toh nhi. (I haven’t lit the cigarette).”
Ajay Devgn captioned the post by writing, “Arey, @kajol beat me to it,” to which Kajol replied in the comments section, “Don’t worry…still not planning to take a drag.” However, fans are in love with this edited footage.
One Instagram user wrote, “Both are legends. King of acting.” Another user wrote, “You both are great.”
Many of the users dropped a laughing emoji or hearts in the comments section. The post has received over 1.4 million views as of now.
On the work front, Devgn made his OTT debut this year with the web series Rudra on Disney+ Hotstar. In April this year, he released his 3rd directorial Runway 34. He was also seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR (film) for which his characters got great appreciation. He will next be seen in the film Thank God.
Kajol, on the other hand, will next star in Revathi's family drama Salaam Venky and Disney+ Hotstar's drama, The Good Wife.
Also Read: Kajol and Yug make for a stylish mother-son duo as they step out for dinner date; PICS