Ajay Devgn refutes rumours of fallout with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co star Saif Ali Khan; DEETS inside

Ajay Devgn has rubbished all rumors of having an alleged fallout with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-star Saif Ali Khan. Read further for more details.

If there is one actor who has experimented with almost every genre of the Bollywood film industry, it is definitely . Right from action to comedy, romance or period dramas, the Singham actor has done it all with total perfection! He has made us go ROFL with the character of Gopal in the rib-tickling comedy Golmaal. At the same time, he also has made people realize the triumph of good over evil as the daring cop, Bajirao Singham!

A few days back, there were reports about an alleged fallout between the Tanhaji actor and his co-star . Ajay has now refuted all such reports in a recently held event. The best part is that the De De Pyaar De actor has opted for a hilarious way to clarify the matter. On being asked about the same, Ajay leaves everyone in splits as he says in a humorous tone that he has beaten up Saif and has also broken his legs because of which the latter is not able to walk anymore.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Ajay Devgn below:

Moreover, the superstar adds that he has no idea where the media persons get such kinds of news. On the professional front, Ajay Devgn kick-started this year with a bang with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has received rave reviews on the part of the audiences and film critics. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan open up on Kareena Kapoor Khan's stand on pay disparity in the industry)

Credits :Times of India

Read More