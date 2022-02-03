Ajay Devgn releases his dashing FIRST LOOK from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi ahead of trailer launch

Ever since the first look of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Well, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial made it to the headlines recently after the new release date of the film was announced. Now the Alia Bhatt starrer is going to hit the theatres on February 25 and the trailer of the film will be releasing tomorrow, February 4. But before the trailer grabs all your attention the first look of Ajay Devgn has been released and we bet it is going to take your excitement levels high.