Ajay Devgn relives best moments from making of Shivaay as the film clocks five years of release; WATCH

Ajay Devgn – the name needs no introduction. He has carved a niche for himself as a bankable star in his career of around 30 years. Interestingly, the actor has not just impressed people with his acting prowess but also with his directorial skills. In fact, after making a directorial debut with U Me Aur Hum in 2008, Ajay had returned to direction after eight years with the 2016 release Shivaay which was one of the most talked about movies of that year. While the movie created a massive buzz back, it has finally completed five years of years today.

On this occasion, Ajay took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video of BTS moments from the making of Shivaay which was helmed by him. The video featured Ajay performaing some of the intense scenes with his team and the passion he had for the movie. The video had Shivaay title track being played in the background. He captioned it as, “Come snow, come storm - this team overcame it all! Reliving the best moments from behind the camera and in front of it. #5YearsOfShivaay”.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post:

Come snow, come storm - this team overcame it all! Reliving the best moments from behind the camera and in front of it. #5YearsOfShivaay@ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/WX6tsTicsH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 28, 2021

Interestingly, Ajay’s Shivaay had witnessed a box office clash with Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead. And while ADHM has also clocked 5 years of release, KJo wrote, “Of love, friendship, heartbreak and everything in between! The power of ek tarfaa pyaar grows stronger with all YOUR love and passion too. A film, a story, an album, a cast & team that is close to my dil #5YearsOfADHM”