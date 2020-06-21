Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with a rare photo on Father's Day; Says 'Those we love don’t go away'

On the occasion of Father's Day, Ajay Devgn shares a monochrome throwback picture with his father Veeru Devgan where the father-son are all smiles.

, who is seldom active on social media in the month of May remembered his late father Veeru Devgn on his death anniversary and penned an emotional note to him on social media. He wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.” Not just this, Ajay shared glimpses of rare photos with late Veeru Devgan in the form of a video and relived those moments. The note evoked emotional responses from fans and even Abhishek Bachchan reacted to Ajay’s ode to his late father.

And today on the occasion of Father's Day, Ajay Devgn has shared an adorable monochrome throwback picture with his father. In the photo shared, we can see Ajay is having a great chat with his father inside a boxing ring. The father and son are all smiles in this candid picture. Sharing the picture, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wrote, "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay (with a flower emoji)"

(Also Read: Ajay Devgn shares a fan art video comprising sketches of the actor; Calls them 'fantastic')

For the uninitiated, last year, on May 27, Veeru Devgan left for his heavenly abode at the age of 85. The senior action director was among the renowned names in the industry and his demise left the entire fraternity in a state of grief. Veeri Devgan began his career in Bollywood with Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and went on to work in over 80 films as an action choreographer. Not just this, he even turned filmmaker in 1999 and directed Hindustan Ki Kasam with Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ajay has been spending time at home with his family and kids. The actor was shooting for Maidaan before the nation went into lockdown mode. Amid the COVID-19 shutdown, Ajay even shot for a special song, Thahar Ja and shared the same on social media. The song was loved for spreading positivity amid a global health crisis and Ajay’s son Yug was the assistant director of the video.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/uZEv3yQaZB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 21, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×