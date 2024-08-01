Ajay Devgn revealing favorite cricketer to describing his friendship with Tabu and updating about Son of Sardar 2, peek into actor's AMA

Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, having carved out a distinct niche for himself. With a career spanning decades, he has appeared in numerous films and delivered several hits. As he anticipates the release of his next film, Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, Devgn recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram stories. During this session, he engaged in a lively and fun chat with his fans and followers, answering a variety of entertaining questions.

As the Son of Sardaar previously announced a sequel to the romantic comedy movie, a fan asked him, "Sir, Son of Sardaar 2 kab aayegi?" To which he replied, "Thoda ruk jaao, Paaji.

Another fan asked the Maidaan actor to share his favorite picture with his wife, Kajol, saying, "Your favorite pic with your wife." In response, Ajay posted one of the cutest pictures of them sitting together and captioned it, "Can't pick one pic."

A fan humorously asked the actor if he talks more in movies than in real life, saying, "Is it true that you talk more in movies than in real life?" To this, he replied with a simple yet amusing "Hmm," proving the point.

Ajay and Tabu are known for their close bond, having maintained a long-standing friendship. When a fan asked him about their relationship, saying, "Sir, how would you describe your friendship with Tabu?" Ajay humorously responded with, "Ancient."

Another fan asked Ajay about his favorite cricketer, to which he shared a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying, "Sir, favorite cricketer? It's a tough one, but MS Dhoni."

The actor is set to reprise his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. When a fan asked him about his best moment from Singham Again, he responded by saying, "Singham Coming Again."

One of the most memorable moments from Ajay Devgn's AMA session was when a fan called him cute. In response, he humorously replied, "I think Kajol would disagree."

On the work front, Devgn has several projects in the pipeline, including Son of Sardaar 2, Singham Again, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, and reportedly Shaitaan 2.

