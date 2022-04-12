Ajay Devgn reveals he did 'wild things' in his youth; Recalls stealing his dad's gun

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. The Singham actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Runway 34, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. Now, in a recent conversation with The Film Companion, Ajay spoke about his youth and said that he has done 'wild things.' The Singham actor also has spoken about taking his father Veeru Devgan's gun without his knowledge.

The actor said, "I could say all this now I have a little better image so I think let's maintain that but we've done wild things in our youth everybody does at that time things were very lenient also. So, I mean including the law and the media, things were quite lenient and very forgiving. It's not anymore." Then, Ajay looked at the audience and said, “We’ve gotten away with a lot of things, you all can’t. We’ve had a lot of fun, you all really can’t.”

In an old interview in 2018 with Mid-Day, Ajay had revealed going to jail. He also admitted being 'a gunda in college'. Devgn said, "I have been behind bars twice inside a lock-up; even sneaked out my father's gun. And guys, that's illegal."

Meanwhile, talking about his film, Runway 34 is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn Films. The film is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Heropanti 2.

