Ajay Devgn reveals he hasn’t watched RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘Feel like I must have done terrible work’

Ajay Devgn’s recent film Runway 34 was released on the big screens on Friday. Moviegoers rushed to nearby theatres and gave a positive response to the film. Ajay Devgn in a recent chat with a news portal revealed that he has not watched his last two films- Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR, which were released just a few months back.

When the actor was asked to comment on reports that he has never watched his wife Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's popular film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ajay told Mashable India, "I haven't, I don't watch a lot of movies. I still haven't watched RRR and Gangubai as well. I haven't watched many films, I haven't even watched many of my films. Sometimes what happens is that you get so busy at the time of the film's release, that you don't watch it, and later you skip it. That time is lost."

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn played the role of Karim Lala who helped Alia Bhatt's character win elections in Kamathipura, while in RRR, Ajay played the role of Ram Charan's father.

The actor added that he doesn’t like sitting at home on OTT and watching his own films. He feels like he must have done terrible work and thus he doesn’t want to watch it.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay's Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident. He plays the character Captain Vikrant Khanna, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays his co-pilot. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan who essays the role of an investigating officer.

