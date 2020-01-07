Ajay Devgn REVEALS he is not comfortable with Yug and Nysa being snapped by the shutterbugs

On being scared before the release of his films, Ajay Devgn said that it doesn’t scare him but he is anxious to know what will happen to them because they all work so hard and the whole team puts in so much effort.

is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji will mark Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the industry. The film is also special because the actor will be collaborating after 11 years with his wife and actress Kajol onscreen. He will also be uniting with after Omkara. In a recent interaction with HT, Ajay spoke about the film, Kajol and his kids Yug and Nysa. Since Ajay is also the producer of Tanhaji, he was asked whether he has any conflicting views as an actor and producer. Ajay said that he doesn't. That’s because even as an actor, he thinks like a producer. There’s no wastage of resources and there’s no compromise either. He doesn’t do that for only his productions but also for films produced by others.

On being scared before the release of his films, Ajay said, "It doesn’t scare me (smiles). But I’m anxious to know what will happen to them because we all work so hard and the whole team puts in so much of effort. I expect people to like the film. But what if you went wrong and people don’t like the film? It’s like you’re awaiting your results after an examination. You don’t know how the audience is going to react and that makes me anxious." On working with Kajol, the actor said, "She has always been a fabulous actor. We feel amazed that she suddenly becomes someone else in front of the camera. She can effortlessly switch on and off. With experience comes maturity, and she has matured as a person. Her understanding of things has become better. She has gone beyond what she was as an actor."

When asked about his children, Nysa and Yug, being snapped by the shutterbugs, Ajay said, "I’m not comfortable with that. But I can’t do anything about it. So my children, Kajol and I choose to ignore it because you can’t fight these things."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. The movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

