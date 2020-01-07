Ajay Devgn REVEALS how Bollywood has changed as his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release

Ajay Devgn is all set to be seen as a Maratha hero in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is Ajay’s 100th flick and with it, he has spent a long time in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Ajay shared how the industry has changed over the years.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there is one actor who has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts with his action as well as comedy films, it is . The superstar has been entertaining audiences for a long time and now is all set to bring forth the 100th film of his career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Playing the Maratha hero, Ajay will be seen doing action stunts in the film against the villain Uday Bhan Singh, played by .

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Ajay was prodded about the changes that Bollywood has gone through over the span of his 100 film career. The De De Pyaar De star mentioned that the industry has a whole has become more professional and personally, he is more responsible now. Ajay recalled times when he used to chill with co-actors on set. But mentioned that now everyone is so focussed on work that it is not possible. Ajay even mentioned that he didn’t realise that Tanhaji was his 100th film.

Ajay said, “Personally, I have become more responsible. We used to do 15 films at a time, but now, we are so involved in every project, hence, we are more focused. There is media pressure, too, earlier we never read a review or did promotions of this kind. The film would be slated for release and we were told about it, as simple as that.” On an epic film like Tanhaji being his 100th film, Ajay said, “Honestly, I didn’t realise it was my 100th film, until Om Raut (director of this film) pointed it out. It is a mere coincidence.”

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer is getting an overwhelming response from fans. Kajol and Ajay will also be seen on the big screen after a long time in Tanhaji. The film is based on the Maratha warrior and the promotions are actively going on. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

