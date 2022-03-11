Ajay Devgn reveals how Nysa and Yug school him if he gets cool trends wrong: Pop, this is old fashion

Ajay Devgn has been making waves on social media for two reasons - his solid performances in Rudra and another one in Gangubai Kathiawadi. With Rudra, the actor has made his debut in the webspace. Whereas with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor has starred in a small yet crucial role. In a recent Metaverse interaction with India Today, Ajay Devgn opened up about keeping up with the latest trends.

When asked if his daughter Nysa and son Yug keep him updated on the latest trends in the digital space, Ajay revealed, "I think we all learn from the younger generation. If we have to keep up with the world, we need to understand from them."

He added that there are times when he cannot keep up with the fast pace of trends and his kids also school him. "Apart from my kids, my nephews, and everybody who is younger around me, we actually ask them what's cool because the language is also changing every three months. I mean there are terms which are used and then you learn that term and use it and after three months, they turn around and say ‘Pops, this is old fashion!’" Ajay Devgn said.

He pointed out that constant conversations with younger people help him stay abreast with the latest tech. "So you need to keep up and to do that, you need to have lots of conversations and need to learn from them. This is what I believe. I couldn't understand all this; they are the ones who explained to me that this is how it happens."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has taken over the director's chair for Runway 34 which will see Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and the actor himself.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to launch Runway 34 trailer on March 21; Promo to be attached to RRR globally