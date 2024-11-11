Ajay Devgn reveals Johny Lever didn’t take single penny to do All The Best for THIS reason; says ‘he is imaan ka pakka’

Ajay Devgn began his career in showbiz as an actor, but after a few years, he ventured into film production with his father and action director Veeru Devgn. Unlike his acting career, the actor's career in film production took a big hit at the beginning when their 2000 film Raju Chacha tanked at the box office. Recently, the actor recalled a heartfelt anecdote about Johny Lever, who refused to accept his payment for the role. Despite his offer, Ajay paid him, and again, when he offered All The Best to the comedian, he put forward the condition to not charge a single penny.

A couple of days ago, Ajay Devgn and his close friend and filmmaker, Rohit Shetty, sat down for a post-release interview for their film Singham Again with Ranveer Allahbadia.

During the conversation, they recalled a challenging phase when the actor produced one of the most expensive films in 2000, Raju Chacha, which had a poor run at the box office.

Rohit Shetty revealed that since the film wasn't a big hit despite a big budget, the Tanhaji actor suffered heavy losses. Consequently, he continuously worked on different films after the failure to ensure that no one else from the team bore the brunt of losses.

In this quest, the actor didn't spend much money on himself. Shetty noted, "He hadn't changed his car, even his mobile, for years."

The Drishyam actor mentioned Johny Lever, who played a significant role in the film, refused to take his payment due to the losses.

Despite his refusal, Devgn ensured that he would be paid. Later, when they offered him another film, All The Best, the comedian again refused the money, recalling the actor's gesture to pay him amid heavy losses.

Ajay Devgn shared, "We paid him for Raju Chacha. Then we went to him with All The Best. He said, 'I will do this film only on one condition that I will not take a penny for this.'"

Since the Bol Bachchan actor also produced All The Best, the comedian's gesture touched Ajay's heart. He mentioned, "He is imaan ka pakka" (He is a man of values).

For those who don't know, Raju Chacha, produced by Ajay Devgn in 2000, was directed by his first cousin, Anil Devgan. The film had an ensemble cast that included Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and Johny Lever in significant roles.

