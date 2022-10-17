Ajay Devgn reveals 'there are a lot of changes' in Drishyam 2 as he reacts to remake trend at trailer launch

Ajay Devgn , Tabu , Shriya Saran and Shivaleeka Oberoi were seen arriving in Goa for the trailer launch of their much-awaited film, Drishyam 2. It is an official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Drishyam 2 which was released in 2021. Just like the first part, the audience is quite excited about the second instalment. The trailer was unveiled a while ago and it is being loved by the audience. The gripping storyline and solid cast have grabbed everyone's attention. Akshaye Khanna, who has left the audience mighty impressed with his top-notch performances, is the latest addition to Drishyam 2. During the trailer launch event, Ajay was seen talking about his reunion with Akshaye.

Ajay and Akshaye have worked together in the past in Deewangee. In that film, Akshaye played a criminal lawyer who tried to frame Ajay in a case. Now, in Drishyam 2, the duo will be seen in a similar space. How was it reuniting with him and how did he come on board? Ajay shared that he shares a great rapport with Akshaye and it is always fun working with him. The actor said, "Casting I think Abhishek decided but it is always fun. We share a great rapport also. It is always great to work with a good actor because good actors bring out the best in you also. We needed somebody like. So yes, it's really great!"

Ajay Devgn on the trend of remakes

Ajay was also asked about the ongoing remake trend in Bollywood. Drishyam 2 is also a remake of a hit Malayalam film. Reacting to the same, the actor said that the audience will get to see a lot of changes in the film. He even revealed that Akshaye's character is a fresh addition and it doesn't feature in the original one. Ajay stated, "The film has been treated in a different manner. There are a lot of changes, you won't see Akshaye's character in the original. You will feel, this is a fresh film."

Director Abhishek Pathak also added, "We took 7 months to rewrite the film. We have made a lot of changes and retained the essence."

Drishyam 2 is slated to hit theatres on November 18.

