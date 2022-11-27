Ajay Devgn reveals why he doesn't use lifts and his answer will leave you stunned

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. For him, 2022 has been a remarkable year, as he featured in six Bollywood films, five released in theatres. The actor’s latest film, Drishyam 2 has now entered the Rs 100 crore club. However, several actors who have a powerful presence on screen have a few hidden fears. Ajay Devgn has revealed that he has a fear of elevators.

Devgn recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with actor Tabu to promote his film Drishyam. Speaking on the show, Devgn talked about why he doesn’t prefer to make use of lifts.

“Once I was in a lift and it came hurtling down from the third or fourth floor to the basement. We were stuck inside the lift for more than one and a half hours, ” said Ajay on the show. The Runway 34 actor added, “I feel claustrophobic in the lift ever since. I have stopped taking lifts since then and I only take stairs.”

Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller film and 2015 film Drishyam. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta.

Ajay Devgn’s Work Front

In 2022, Devgn featured in films namely Rudra, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. He will next be seen in the film Bholaa which marks his first directorial debut.

