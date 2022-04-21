Ajay Devgn on Runway 34 co-star Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication: ‘You call him at 11 am, he will arrive at 9’

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are making headlines these days as their movie Runway 34 is all set to release. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. In a new interview, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet heaped praise on co-star Amitabh Bachchan for his dedication.

Speaking to ETimes, Ajay Devgn said, “It’s not just inspirational. It’s unbelievable. At his age, to have that kind of dedication and that kind of passion for work is phenomenal. When he’s on set, he doesn’t move out, he doesn’t go and rest. If you tell him to please go to the van, he refuses. You call him at 11 am and he will arrive at 9 and then the whole unit is under pressure. But it’s lovely to have him around.” The actor further added that Big B has always been like that and when he walks on the set, the entire team and environment gets energized.

Even Rakul Preet recalled the shooting days and said that she was surprised on day one. She said that they were shooting a particular segment for 10 days and Amitabh Bachchan knew his dialogues for the entire 10 days of shoot, which left her stunned. She was completely in awe of his process and dedication.

To note, Runway 34 marks the second collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The two were seen together in the 2019 romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De, which also starred Tabu in the lead. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, i.e, April 29.

