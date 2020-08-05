Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for his ‘forever & always’ Kajol proves theirs is eternal love

Ajay Devgn took to social media to pen a sweet wish for wife Kajol on her birthday. Along with this, Ajay also dropped a beautiful throwback photo of the two together.

Birthdays surely prove to be an amazing and memorable occasion for anyone and for our Bollywood stars, they become even more special due to the love they get from their family and friends. Speaking of this, superstar Kajol turned a year older today and on this special day, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Now, husband also took to social media to pen a sweet and endearing wish for his wife on her special day.

Not just this, Ajay also dropped an endearing photo of him and Kajol that will leave you awestruck by the couple. In the photo, Ajay can be seen gawking at his wife while smiling while Kajol is seen flashing her beautiful smile back at her husband. With the endearing throwback photo, Ajay wished his wife Kajol on her birthday. Seeing the photo of the happy couple, fans of the couple could not get enough of their romance and showered the actress with love in the comments.

Ajay wrote, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always Rose@itsKajolD.” Not just Ajay, several close friends of the actress including Manish Malhotra, Micky Contractor and others showered her with love on her special day. Kajol and Ajay were last seen together on the screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Fans wanted to see them back on the screen and in Tanhaji, their wish came true. Their chemistry and performance in the film managed to impress the audiences and made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s wish for Kajol:

