  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away; Actor says ‘His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken’

Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan had made his directorial debut with 2000 release Raju Chacha.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 05:47 pm
Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away; Actor says ‘His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken’Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away; Actor says ‘His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The year seems to be getting worse for many people and looks like Ajay Devgn is one of them as he has suffered a major loss on the personal front. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has lost his brother Anil Devgan. Ajay shared the heartbreaking news on micro-blogging site Twitter along with a picture of his late brother. Although he didn’t divulge in divulge details of his brother’s demise, he stated that he and his entire family is heartbroken with Anil’s untimely demise.

Ajay further revealed that the family will not be holding a personal prayer meeting for Anil given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. He also urged his fans to pray for his brother and also mentioned that he and his team of ADFF will miss him badly. “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” the De De Pyaar De actor wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet for his brother Anil Devgan’s demise.

For the uninitiated, Anil Devgn was also into the showbiz industry. While the 45-year-old had worked as an assistant director in movies like Jeet, Jaan, Itihaas, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Anil made his directorial debut with 2000 release Raju Chacha.

To recall, Ajay had lost his father Bollywood stunt director Veeru Devgan last year in May. The actor had paid a heartfelt tribute to his father on his first death anniversary this year and wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me- quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with a rare photo on Father's Day; Says 'Those we love don’t go away'

Credits :Ajay Devgn's Twitter

You may like these
Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee & others send best wishes to Khiladi Kumar
Teachers’ Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal & others send best wishes to fans as they remember their teachers
Kajol moves to Singapore to be with daughter Nysa as she resumes college amid coronavirus pandemic
Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for his ‘forever & always’ Kajol proves theirs is eternal love
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai turns 10: Five reasons to watch Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut's gangster drama
14 Years of Omkara: Ajay Devgn celebrates film; Shares notable dialogues of his, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

RIP.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement