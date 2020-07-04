Ajay Devgn’s Galwan Valley clash movie sparks meme fest as netizens say ‘You stole Akshay Kumar’s thunder’

Ajay Devgn has announced a project on Galwan Valley clash which claimed the lives of around 20 Indian soldiers.

is on a roll these days. After basking in the commendable success of his first release of the year Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor is gearing up for another interesting release with his upcoming project Maidaan which is a biopic on Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the superstar came with another big announcement for his fans as he is making a movie on Galwan Valley Clash. The announcement got the fans excited as it will be dealing with the clash between Indian and Chinese troops last month which killed around 20 soldiers.

While Ajay’s announcement was welcomed whole heartedly by the audience, it also paved ways for a meme fest on social media as netizens were quipping the Shivaay actor for stealing the thunder from . To note, the Airlift is known for making a lot of patriotic movies in recent years. But with Ajay announcing the project on the Galwan Valley clash, Akshay has missed the opportunity. “#GalwanValley Basically #AjayDevgn just said: Akshay aur maat,” a Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at memes on after Ajay Devgn announces project on Galwan Valley:

#GalwanValley Basically #AjayDevgn just said :

Akshay aur maat — Rishabh Arora (@AroraPundora) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn is decided to make a movie on Galwan Valley Meanwhile Akshay kumar : pic.twitter.com/jOOx0lHs1p — Iamwitman (@iamwitman) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn announces film on India-China clash in #GalwanValley Ajay devgn to akashye kumar:- pic.twitter.com/z4CiVIUKeo — Abhijeet tiwari (@iamabhijeet12) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay has several interesting movies in his kitty. The actor is gearing for his first period drama Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar. Besides, he will also be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey and Raghava Lawrence’s comedy horror Laxmmi Bomb.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×