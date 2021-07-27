Ajay Devgn’s heartfelt tribute to Indian Army soldiers leaves Akshay Kumar in tears

The nation recently celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the Indian Army’s glorious triumph at the 1999 Kargil War. On this proud occasion, social media was inundated with tweets and posts remembering the brave-heart soldiers of the Indian Army who had laid down their lives for the nation. Joining them, Ajay Devgn has also shared a heartfelt poem to pay a tribute to the Indian soldiers. The Gangaajal actor shared a monochromatic video wherein he was seen narrating a beautiful poem penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Titled as Sipahi, the poem narrates the emotions of a soldier who is heading for war and asked his loved one to not grieve over his demise on the battlefield. While Ajay’s video left everyone emotional, Akshay Kumar took to social media and reposted the video as he stated that the video has left him in tears. Akshay wrote, “Sipahi! I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn , I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?”

Check out ’s post for here:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is creating a lot of buzz in the town for his upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie is set with a backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 wherein Ajay will essay the role of Indian Air Force officer Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik along with Sanjay Dutt, , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, etc. in key roles.

Also Read: ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ Release Date: All about when and where to watch this Ajay Devgn starrer