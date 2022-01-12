Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake titled Bholaa; Film goes on the floors today

Ajay Devgn had made the headlines last year when he had announced the remake of Tamil action thriller Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead. The movie will feature Ajay in the lead role and his fans have been eagerly waiting for other details about the action thriller. And now, as per the recent update, Kaithi’s Bollywood remake has finally hit the floors today. In fact, the makers have also given a new name to the movie and it will now be titled as Bholaa.

To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively stated that Ajay had preponed the shooting of Kaithi remake and will start working on it from mid-January. “Ajay had given dates for another movie, a mystery thriller-drama (and remake of a superhit south movie). This was the sequel of another movie that Ajay had acted in earlier. The mahurat of the film was to happen on January 7, followed by Kaithi’s mahurat a couple of days later. But the shoot of that movie got postponed due to various reasons. Instead of wasting those dates, Ajay asked his team to shift them for Kaithi – which was to be shot from mid-January anyways. While the Tamil film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ajay’s movie is being directed by Dharmendra and will be a completely fresh take, very different from the original Kaithi – however, keeping the core in mind of the prisoner-cop relationship. Much of the screenplay has been changed from the original,” a source had told Pinkvilla.

The source also added that the first schedule of Kaithi remake aka Bholaa will be shot in Mumbai and will have a minimum unit set given the COVID situation in the state. “Ajay is personally looking into the script and pre-production being a director himself and Kaithi promises to be one of his best movies till date – a true masala entertainer with gripping action and intense drama,” Ajay was quoted saying.

